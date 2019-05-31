Imo Assembly suspends former speaker, majority leader for 11 days

ADVERTISEMENT

The crisis rocking the Imo State House of Assembly deepened on Friday with the suspension of former Speaker, Acho Ihim and former Majority Leader, Lugard Osuji for 11 legislative days.

The assembly is set to wind up on June 6.

ADVERTISEMENT

The resolution to suspend the two former principal officers was taken at a plenary presided by the new speaker, Chinedu Offor.

Offor emerged the new speaker on Thursday after Ihim’s successor, Lawman Duruji, resigned less than 48 hours after he was elected by his colleagues.

ADVERTISEMENT

The speaker, who confirmed the development to our correspondent in a telephone interview, said the duo were suspended for dereliction of duty.

He said, “Yes the two former leaders were suspended because they did not run the house well. They were not diligent in the administration of the house.”

Efforts to speak with the two former officers were not successful as their mobile lines were not reachable.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App