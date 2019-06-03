Breaking News
Imo Assembly suspends clerk, nullifies Okorocha’s post election appointments

Imo Sate House of Assembly on Monday suspended the Clerk of the House, Mr Christian Duru.

The suspension was announced by the Speaker of the House, Mr Lawman Duruji during proceedings at the floor of the House in Owerri on Monday.

The House also nullified all appointments made by the immediate past governor, Rochas Okorocha after the 2019 general elections while sacking all 27 LGA chairmen and 600 councilors in the state.

It also nullified all promotions of Permanent Secretaries and other post election promotions done by the immediate past government.

The House further dissolved all Heads and Boards of parastatals and agencies while ordering their management to vacate with immediate effect.

The affected agencies include the Imo Broadcasting Corporations ( IBC), Owerri Capital Development Authority (OCDA), Heartland Football Club among others.

The House urged the new government of Imo to revoke where necessary, all lands unlawfully taken by the past administration. (NAN)

