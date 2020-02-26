Imo Assembly relocates sitting, cites renovation works

ADVERTISEMENT

The Imo State House of Assembly has relocated its sitting venue as a result of renovation works going on at the assembly complex.

The relocation, according to a source in the assembly, may however be for a long time as “the work to be done is massive.”

The lawmakers, our reporter gathered, had earlier relocated to the Ikemba Ojukwu complex in new Owerri on Tuesday where they held the plenary.

Confirming the relocation, the Speaker, Collins Chiji, said the lawmakers would remain at Ikemba Ojukwu, until the main complex is completely renovated.

When our correspondent visited the assembly complex last Friday, the complex was already caving in with signs of imminent collapse.

He observed that some parts of the POP inside the complex had already caved in, while a part of the roof was tampered with by wind.

It could be recalled that the court-ousted Governor Emeka Ihedioha had allocated some funds for the renovation of the complex.

