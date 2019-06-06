Imo: Assembly gives Ihedioha nod to sack electoral commission

ADVERTISEMENT

The Imo state house of Assembly has given Governor Emeka Ihedioha the `nod` to sack the chairman and members of the Imo State Independent Electoral Commission (ISIEC).

In a motion brought under matter of urgent importance, sponsored by the deputy majority leader, Kennedy Again, the members said that the chairman and members were grossly incompetent.

ADVERTISEMENT

The members said that in August last year, the commission conducted one of the most discredited and disgraceful local government election in the history of the state.

They said that the order was to ensure that those wishing to contest in future local government elections are those with the genuine interest of the people at heart.

ADVERTISEMENT

The members also called for the overhauling of the commission to make it responsible and responsive.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App