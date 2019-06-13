  1. Home
Imo assembly elects new speaker, deputy

By Jude Aguguo Owuamanam, Owerri  Published Date

Members-elect of the Imo State House of Assembly on Thursday elected Collins Chiji as their Speaker. Chiji, who was elected under the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), was one of the six lawmakers that defected to the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Of the six defectors, he is the only returning member as five others failed to make it to the nineth assembly.

He was elected unopposed following a nomination by Lawman Duruji (Ehimeh Mbano) and seconded Kennedy Ibe (Obowo).

The assembly also elected Okey Onyekanma as the deputy speaker. Onyekanma, a first timer is representing Mbaitoli.

