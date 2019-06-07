Imo Assembly confirms Ihedioha’s nominee as Attorney-General

ADVERTISEMENT

The Imo State House of Assembly has confirmed the appointment of Ndukwe Nnawuchi (SAN) as the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice.

Nnawuchi was confirmed by the house at its plenary on Friday.

The house, which adopted the report of Hon Ken Agbim, which screened the nominee for confirmation.

While confirming the nominee, the Speaker, Chinedu Offor, said the committee found the nominee worthy of the appointment.

The house also ordered the reinstatement of the former Provost of the College of Nursing and Midwifery, Orlu, Ngozi Duru.

Duru was sacked in 2017 by former governor Rochas Okorocha.

The speaker, while adopting the report of the public petition committee, described her sack as the worst incident of gross abuse of power and injustice and urged the Governor, Emeka Ihedioha, to consider reinstating her to the position.

