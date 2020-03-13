Imo Assembly confirms 22 commissioner-nominees

ADVERTISEMENT

The Imo state House of Assembly has confirmed the 22 commissioner nominees appointed by the state governor, Hope Uzodinma.

The list of the nominees was sent to the assembly and read by the Speaker , Collins Chiji, during plenary on Wednesday.

The house immediately set up a committee that screened them on Thursday. Five out of the 22 commissioner designates were women

The chairman, ad hoc committee on the screening of commissioner nominees, Obinna Okwara (Nkwerre), while presenting the report of the committee said that all the nominees were screened and met the criteria to serve as commissioners in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

While commending the governor for the calibre of people he nominated to serve as commissioners, Okwara described the credentials of the 22 persons as “enriching” and urged his colleagues to confirm their appointments.

When the speaker put it to a voice vote, the lawmakers overwhelmingly confirmed the nominations.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App