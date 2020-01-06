Imo APC strategises ahead of senatorial, H/Reps re-run

ADVERTISEMENT

Leaders and chieftains of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Imo state are putting heads together ahead of the January 25 re-run elections for Isiala Mbano/Onuimo/Okigwe North federal constituency and the yet-to-be fixed election to fill the vacant position of Okigwe North senatorial zone.

The two offices became vacant following the nullification of the election of Mr. Obinna Onwubariri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Late Senator Ben Uwajumogu of the APC.

In one of such meetings, the Chief Executive of New Partnership for African’s Development (NEPAD) Princess Gloria Akobundu, said that the move was in line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive for all APC leaders to begin process of rebuilding the party from grassroots in their respective localities.

She urged Imo APC leaders to shun rancor and join in rebuilding the party, stressing that the party’s future rest on ability of leaders to brace up to challenges and to fight for a common goal without witch-hunting one another.

Akobundu who also related Buhari’s New Year message to APC loyalists in the state, urged them to remain committed to the party and always support its programmes.

She said Buhari has shown good faith to Imo by appointing some people from the state into key positions, adding that the only way to reciprocate Buhari’s gesture is by supporting his administration.

She said there is no faction APC in the state, but added that time has come for all party leaders to come together to proffer solution that will move the party forward.

“Mr President has directed APC leaders to galvanize support for the party from the grassroots and this meeting today is one of such meetings aimed at uniting the party and repositioning it to a greater height.

“This meeting is also to act in accordance with the president’s directive and I am happy that we will come out to be more united and strengthen,” she said.

She urged party Chairmen in the 27 local Governments to brace up to the challenges and ensure that party loyalists are carried along in the activities of the party.

She said “President Buhari has done a lot to put the APC on track and warned that those who criticize the party just to discredit the efforts of the President must desist from it.

In his speech, State APC Chairman Mr Maicon Nlemigbo said the meeting will help to galvanize more support and commitment from the grassroots.

He expressed optimism that Supreme Court will give the party favorable judgement, adding that the massive vote Imo electorate gave Sen. Hope Uzodinma in the last governorship election must be reclaimed.

