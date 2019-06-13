Imo: Action Alliance dep gov’ship candidates joins PDP

ADVERTISEMENT

Imo State Deputy governorship candidate of the Action Alliance (AA) in the 2019 governorship election and immediate past Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Acho Ihim, has decamped to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Ihim has been under the storm as his former colleagues have been pushing to to drag him before the anti-graft agency over allegations of financial misappropriation.

The former Speaker’s action was coming at a time the AA is still contesting the outcome of the governorship election, which was decided in the favour of the PDP at the Tribunal.

However the AA candidate in the election has described Ihim’s defection as inconsequential to the present case before the tribunal.

The former speaker his defection, saying that he has decided to move on with his political career and had to join the PDP, where he said he will be better appreciated.

Nwosu said that Ihim was not a respondent in the matter

He said, “Acho Ihim’s defection will not in anyway affect our matter in the Tribunal, he is not a respondent in the Suit. I wish him well”.

