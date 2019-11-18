Imo, Abia, four others to benefit from USAID N60m water project

ADVERTISEMENT

Imo and five other states are to benefit from the N60.4 million United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and Effective Water, Sanitation and Hygiene Services (USAID E-WASH) water and sanitation project.

The agency would partner Imo State Water and Sewage Corporation on improved services delivery.

In a strategic planning workshop held in Owerri, it was disclosed that the United States government, through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), launched a new urban water and sanitation activity that will provide 500,000 families in six states access to a reliable supply of clean, piped born water to benefit three million Nigerians.

A statement signed by the Senior Special Assistant (SSA), Public Enlightenment. Prince Eze Ugochukwu, said that under the four-year, $60.4 million Effective Water, Sanitation and Hygiene activity (E-WASH), USAID will provide assistance to Abia, Delta, Imo, Niger, Sokoto, and Taraba states to improve the health and hygiene of their populations by improving delivery of water and sanitation services through stronger, better performing State water agencies, one of which is the Imo State Water and Sewerage Corporation.

Ugochukwu said that the six states were competitively selected, stressing that the selection criteria included the state’s willingness to reform, existing functionality of infrastructure, and potential for positive impact.

