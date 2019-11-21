Imo, Abia, 4 others to benefit from N60m water project

ADVERTISEMENT

Imo, Abia and four other states are to benefit from the N60.4 million U.S.-Agency International Development (USAID) and Effective Water, Sanitation and Hygiene Services (USAID E-WASH) water and sanitation project.

The agency will partner the Imo State Water and Sewage Corporation on improved services delivery, it was gathered.

At a strategic planning workshop held in Owerri, it was disclosed that the United States government, through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) launched a new urban water and sanitation activity that will provide 500,000 families in six states, clean water.

A statement by the Senior Special Assistant (SSA), Public Enlightenment, Prince Eze Ugochukwu, said under the four-year, $60.4 million Effective Water, Sanitation and Hygiene activity (E-WASH), USAID will provide assistance to Abia, Delta, Imo, Niger, Sokoto and Taraba states to improve the health and hygiene of their populations by improving delivery of water and sanitation services.

Ugochukwu said the six states were competitively selected, stressing that the selection criteria included the state’s willingness to reform existing functionality of infrastructure and potentials for positive impact.

The statement quoted the General Manager of the Imo Water and Sewerage Corporation, Engr. Emeka Ugoanyanwu, as saying that the scheme would ensure improved delivery of water and sanitation services and facilitate increased portable water access to Owerri and environs.

