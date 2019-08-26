Imo: Abducted wife of Anglican Bishop set free

ADVERTISEMENT

The wife of the Anglican Bishop of Ikeduru Diocese in Imo state, Mrs. Anuri Maduwuike, who was abducted by some suspected gunmen last week has been freed.

Maduwuike was released after an undisclosed amount of money was said to have been paid as ransom for her freedom.

The Bishop’s wife, who was abducted on Friday at Ekemele, on the bad portion of the Owerri – Okigwe road while she was going home from Owerri, was released on Sunday by her abductors.

A source in the church told our correspondent on Monday that the kidnappers had earlier demanded N8million ransom.

The source, who refused to disclose how much that was paid, said that she was not released for free.

He said: “To the glory of God, our bishop’s wife has been released. She was released on Sunday. Her kidnappers had initially demanded an N8m ransom.

“God answered our prayers and she was released unhurt. She has been reunited with her family. It was not a happy moment for the church of God. The diocese was in a sad mood until she was released.”

Her husband, Emmanuel Maduwuike, had a week before the abduction of his wife, launched one of his books.

The kidnappers apparently had thought the Bishop had raked in huge sums of money through the book launch, our reporter was told.

