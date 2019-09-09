IMN to hold Ashura march on Tuesday

ADVERTISEMENT

The Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) has reiterated its determination to hold the 2019 Ashura Procession in Abuja despite warnings by the Inspector General of Police against that.

The sect says the day commemorates the death of Husayn ibn Ali, a grandson of the Islamic Prophet Muhammad, who died in the Battle of Karbala in 680.

The Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu had earlier warned that members of the sect, which have been proscribed as a terrorist organistion, will be treated as terrorist if they embark on the procession.

But on Sunday, the spokesman of the sect, Abdullahi Musa said the group will mark the Ashura Procession on Tuesday September 10 despite the position of the police.

“They are fond of killing us, so let them continue with their killings. We will be on the streets, we can’t stop them killing us and killing will not stop us from practicing our religion,” he said.

He however stated that apart from arrest and detention of some of their members on August 19 by the Nigerian Police, nobody has been arrested in relation to the planned procession.

Also, on Friday, IMN accused Saudi Arabia of sponsoring Federal Government’s moves of stopping the 10th day of the Al-Muharram.

IMN spokesman, Abdullahi Musa said one of the strategies towards achieving this is the use of police to attack the Ashura mourners across the country.

