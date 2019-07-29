IMN proscription meant to discourage violence — Presidency

ADVERTISEMENT

Presidency yesterday said the proscription of Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) has nothing to do with banning the larger number of peaceful and law abiding Shiites in the country from practicing their religion.

A presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu, said the proscription was to discourage wanton violence, murder and wilful destruction of public and private property.

He said contrary to the claim by IMN that it had been banned from practicing its religion, President Buhari’s administration has not banned Shiites from observing their five daily prayers and going to Mecca to perform the Holy pilgrimage.

“Their position is blatantly false and deceptive.

“The IMN is deliberately changing the narrative in order to gain sympathy and divert the attention of the world from its terrorist activities, including attacking soldiers, killing policemen and a youth corps member, destroying government ambulances and public property, consistently defying authority of the state,” he said.

The Presidency noted that the banned organization was taken over by extremists who didn’t believe in peaceful protests and instead employed violence and arson, driving fear and undermining the rights of others and constituted authority.

It agreed that the constitution protects freedom of worship, but not to the detriment of the society, especially where such freedom harms others, and breaks law and order.

The Presidency insisted that such criminal behaviour and disregard for rights of others and human life will not be tolerated by any responsible government, adding that everywhere in the world protesters operate within legal boundaries and conduct themselves peacefully without molesting others.

The Presidency “Having defied appeals to operate peacefully, and given their seeming determination to destabilize the country, the government had to act before the situation goes out of control, after admonishing many times over that people should not use religion to perpetuate lawlessness.

“We are fighting lawlessness and criminality and not pursuing a policy of discrimination against any group.

“You cannot be in court while at the same time engaging in violent protests, molesting people and inflicting pains on others, which include taking innocent lives,” he said.

