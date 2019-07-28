IMN mourns Channels TV reporter, DCP

ADVERTISEMENT

The Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) has commiserated with Channels TV over the death of its reporter, Precious Owolabi, in the sect’s July 22 protests.

A statement signed by Mikail Yunus for the group said the killing of the journalist and the deputy commissioner of Police was unfortunate.

He refuted reports that the IMN was armed during the protests in Abuja, adding that the police have been the aggressor and the group had remained peaceful.

“Human Right activists have been tear-gassed and molested by the Policemen in the FCT over time, we still remained peaceful.

“Few out of many are Professor Chidi Odinkalu, Dr John Danfulani, Area Father (Charley Boy), Deji Adeyanju and others have been tear-gassed at the Unity Fountain on days they came out with us seeking for release of our leader.”

