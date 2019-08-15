IMN leader, El-Zakzaky returns to Nigeria + Video

ADVERTISEMENT

The leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, Sheikh Ibraheem el-Zakzaky, has decided to return to Nigeria.

This was disclosed in a video posted on Twitter.

ADVERTISEMENT

The video, posted by @SZakzakyOffice on Thursday, claims that the cleric is set to return to Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here is the English subtitle. pic.twitter.com/F2Mxtr8Lz1 — Sayyid Zakzaky Office (@SZakzakyOffice) August 15, 2019



An accompanying video clip on the Twitter handle also showed Mr El-Zakzaky explaining that the Indian hospital had agreed to allow him and his wife Zeenat to come back to Nigeria, following a stalemate over the choice of doctors to attend to them and the terms of treatment.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App