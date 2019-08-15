IMN leader, El-Zakzaky returns to Nigeria + Video

Breaking News
IMN leader, Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, on board Emirate Air on Monday evening enroute India. The airline departed the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja some minutes past 6pm.

The leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, Sheikh Ibraheem el-Zakzaky, has decided to return to Nigeria.

This was disclosed in a video posted on Twitter.

The video, posted by @SZakzakyOffice on Thursday, claims that the cleric is set to return to Nigeria.

An accompanying video clip on the Twitter handle also showed Mr El-Zakzaky explaining that the Indian hospital had agreed to allow him and his wife Zeenat to come back to Nigeria, following a stalemate over the choice of doctors to attend to them and the terms of treatment.

