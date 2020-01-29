IMN urges Human Rights Commission to investigate Ogbu’s death

ADVERTISEMENT

The Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) has called for an independent investigation into the fatal killing of former journalist and activist, Comrade Alexander Ogbu.

The sect in a statement on Monday by the spokesman of the Academic Forum of the IMN, Abdullahi Musa, said the brutal killing on January 21 around Berger roundabout, Abuja left the sect “sad and pensive”.

The sect asked the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to investigate Ogbu’s death and other related deaths of Usman Umar Belel, Deputy Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, and Mr. Precious Owolabi of Channels TV on Monday, 22nd July 2019.

The incidents had resulted from protests by the sect calling for the release of their leader, Sheik Ibrahim Zakzaky and his wife, Zeenat.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

“The National Human Rights Commission is fully aware that the Police have been, and are still, attacking the Free-Zakzaky protests. Often times, they use live bullets, not only on the protesters but also on journalists and passers-by,” Musa said.

ADVERTISEMENT SURULERE MAN REVEALS NEW HERBAL SOLUTION THAT REVERSES WEAK ERECTION AND HELPS LAST UPTO 48 MINUTES IN BED WITH NO SIDE EFFECTS

“The spokesman of the FCT Police Command, Anjuguri Manzah, has admitted to the death of Mr. Alex but insinuated that the Police killed him in response to attack from Free-Zakzaky protesters. He purportedly claimed that the protesters assaulted police operatives and innocent citizens, and that the victim was killed during police reprisals. Such misguided statement will always do more harm than good, because the protesters are citizens with inalienable right to demonstrate and voice their grievances.”

Ogbu, who left behind his wife, and two old daughter, was working with the Abuja-based Regent Africa Time magazine.

He was between 2009 and 2012 editor at African Herald Express, and later, National Encomium. He was also a member of the Socialist Workers and Youth League.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App