Immigration threatens to dismiss officers for participating in #BopDaddyChallenge

Some officers of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) have been queried for their participation in the viral video challenge- #BopDaddyChallenge on social media.

In the query letter, Iam Haliru, Assistant Comptroller General of the NIS threatened to take severe actions against them as punishment for causing the service a lot of embarrassment.

He noted that their act is scandalous and unbecoming of an officer, adding that their actions are liable to dismissal from service.

The query reads partly, “The attention of the Comptroller General has been drawn to a video clip trending on the social media in recent times which revealed a rather disturbing and embarrassing display of indecent flaunting of your bodies, desecration of service uniform/beret and the use of inappropriate language, thereby sabotaging the values upheld by the service.

“To state the obvious, your act has caused a lot of embarrassment to the NIS and in line with our standard as a paramilitary organisation, is considered scandalous and an act unbecoming of an officer and therefore a violation of PSR 030401 and 030402. This is a serious misconduct liable to dismissal from service.

“In view of the foregoing, therefore, you are requested to make a representation, if any, within 72 hours on receipt of this letter why disciplinary action should not be taken against you.”

The #BopDaddyChallenge has had Nigerians and non-Nigerians globally, hooked to the challenge on social media as a way to relieve the boredom associated with the coronavirus lockdown.

The song- Bop Daddy is by Nigerian rapper, Folarin Falana popularly known as Falz.

Falz is a trained lawyer and the son of Senior Advocate of Nigeria and human rights defender, Femi Falana.

Falz is popularly known for his songs which expose the wrongs in Nigeria.

Watch their #BopDaddyChallenge below:

