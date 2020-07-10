Immigration stops 58 Nigerian doctors from travelling to London

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigeria Immigration Service, Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos has refused departure of 58 Nigerian doctors who attempted travelling aboard a UK bound aircraft flight number ENT 550, registration number SP-ES that flew in from London, it said in a statement.

The statement signed by Sunday James, the Public Relations Officer of the Service said the Doctors had no Visa for entry to United Kingdom, while only two had visa.

It said the 58 Medical Doctors were refused departure in line with the provision of the law.

“The chartered flight approved for landing in Nigeria was to carry 42 medical doctors for a training program but they were 58 with only two having Visa for entry into UK, a situation that calls for refusal of departure” it stated.

“ The Nigeria Immigration Service as the agency saddled with control of entry and departure from Nigeria of persons will not allow individuals or groups of well-educated Nigerians who should know the procedures for travelling out of their country and the requirements, which include having a valid visa for entry into a destination country to leave.

“This is to avoid refusal of Entry and repatriation back to Nigeria amidst Covid-19 pandemic and spreading of same as well as flouting the Federal Government’s directive on restriction of international flights unless for essential reason as approved by government

“There is no official communication to the Service from the Ministry of Health in Nigeria or any known Medical body notifying the NIS of the travel of this number of Medical Doctors. The Aircraft has departed for London without the Medical Doctors” it said.

