Immigration service nabs human trafficker, rescues five girls

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), says it has arrested a suspected human trafficker, who was with five female victims on their way to Niger Republic where they were to proceed to Europe.

The NIS spokesperson, Sunday James, who disclosed this in a statement made available to Daily Trust on Saturday, did not mention the name of the suspect.

According to him, the suspected human trafficker and the five female victims had been handed over to the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Kano Zonal office for further necessary actions in line with its mandate.

He said the Comptroller General of NIS, Muhammad Babandede, while commending the Katsina Command for making it difficult for traffickers and human smugglers to pass, congratulated the team at Kongolam for being alert to their duty and operating a watertight control and well organized patrol along the flanks.

“The Comptroller General reiterated that the days of crossing our national frontiers without proper documentation and melting into border communities is over, as the Special Border Corps and regular border control officers are on their toes 24/7, patrolling with the aim of enforcing adequate border security and control, while human mobility is regulated in line with Federal government directives,” the statement said.

