Immigration service changes recruitment portal

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has announced a change of its portal for the recruitment exercise which it announced on Friday.

The spokesman of the service, Sunday James, said in a statement yesterday that the service had changed the recruitment portal to www.immigrationrecruitment.org.ng which is currently active, adding that the decision was taken to make the portal more accessible to applicants.

“Consequently, the earlier portal advertised: www.nisrecruitment.org.ng is no longer in use and not tenable,” the statement said.

James reminded the public that the recruitment exercise is free and aside the change of portal, all information contained in the public notice for the recruitment remained valid.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) had published the recruitment advertisement in national dailies on Friday, March 13, 2020.

The NIS was silent on extension of the closing date for applications following the hitches with the initial portal.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App