Immigration inaugurates N145m Base in Daura

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has inaugurated a N145m Forward Operation Base (FOB) in Daura aimed at combating the menace of cross border banditry, including smuggling of migrants (SOMs) and trafficking in persons (TIPs).

Speaking at the occasion, the Comptroller General of Immigration Service, Muhammad Babandede, said in the past, officers working in the border frontiers do not have a command and control centres to strategies and effectively coordinate the activities of border officers within defined land borderlines.

Babandede, who was represented by DCG Idris Jere, said “this project alongside others across borderlines will help centrally coordinate, reports and transmit electronically real time to headquarters for prompt and informed decision making to enhance national security at our border lines and hinterlands.”

In his address, the state governor Aminu Masari, who was represented by the Secretary to the state government, Dr Mustpha Inuwa, said the establishment of the center will boost the activities of the immigration service, especially in security of lives and property which is a constitutional rights of all.

