Immigration foils smuggling of 28 persons

By Joshua Odeyemi Published Date
Operatives of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) Border Control at Kongolam, Katsina State, have arrested 28 persons who were being smuggled out of the country.

A statement by Sunday James, NIS spokesman, said they were arrested while on the verge of being smuggled out of the country through the Nigerian border at Kongolam to Niger Republic by  human smugglers.

He said, when interrogated, “the victims were lost between the truth and reality of disclosures as most of them left without informing their parents of their plans and destinations as they were under the illusion of going to take up jobs promised them by the human smugglers.”

The statement said the arrested persons were made of 19 females and 9 males.

