Immigration fails to remit N11.2bn to FG, Reps allege

The House of Representatives Committee on Finance has demanded explanation from the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) over its alleged failure to remit N11.2 billion to the Consolidated Revenue Fund from 2018 to 2019.

Discrepancies in the remittance were discovered when the Comptroller General of the service, Muhammad Babandede, appeared before the House Committee on Tuesday.

According to the Chairman of the Committee, James Abiodun Faleke, based on the available records before the committee, the Service is owing the federal government N11.2 billion which it failed to remit.

In his submissions, however, the Immigration boss claimed that the service had been remitting funds as at when due.

The Committee Chairman therefore directed that the NIS should reconcile their accounts with the office of the Accountant General of the Federation before coming back to face the committee at a later date.

“We want you to go and reconcile your records with the Accountant General’s office. This figure is just for 2018 and 2019 only,” Faleke said.

The service was told to appear before the committee with all available records on March 3rd, 2020.

