Immigration Comptroller insists on drug test for officers

The Comptroller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service, (NIS) Muhammad Babandede has affirmed that all officers and men of the service must undergo a drug test, beginning from him, to ensure they are mentally sound to discharge their duties effectively.

Babandede made the remark on Saturday at the passing out of the 3rd Conversion/Upgrading Course for 509 officers at the Immigration Training School, Kano.

According to him, at armed services, they cannot afford to be careless with the weapon; hence all officers of the service will undergo drug tests beginning with him.

He said the service, shall however, not dismiss anyone at first discovery, but try to rehabilitate and if the fellow continued unrepentant, administrative procedures will be followed and appropriate sanctions applied.

He encouraged the graduands to maximize the knowledge of Information Communication Technology (ICT) gained to uplift the standard expected of the service among other sister agencies without competing but complementing each other wherever and whenever the need arises.

