Imam, one other killed by kidnappers in Taraba

A Jalingo based Imam, Malam Gambo and one other person yet to be identified were killed by gunmen suspected to be kidnappers.

The gunmen also abducted several other persons and took them into the bush.

Daily Trust gathered that the incident happened at about 6:00pm on Sunday near Sibire village along Jalingo-Mutumbiyu road.

It was further gathered that the two persons killed were returning from their farms when they ran into a group of gunmen.

Daily Trust was informed by one of the Victims, Ibrahim Nuhu who narrowly escaped that the gunmen had blocked the road, firing at vehicles coming from both directions.

He said he was stopped by some villagers, who alerted him that some gunmen had blocked the road.

Ibrahim said the gunmen took some people inside the bush but were rescued by policemen.

The Police Public Relation Officer, Taraba command,DSP David Misal confirmed that two persons were killed and seven persons rescued by the Police.

DSP Misal however said he will not confirm abduction of any person.

Jalingo-Mutumbiyu road has become a nightmare to motorists because of high rate of kidnapping on the road.

Meanwhile, hunters have been mobilized to go into the bush in the area to flush out the kidnappers.

