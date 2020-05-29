Imam arrested over Juma’at prayer regains freedom

ADVERTISEMENT

The Imam arrested over Juma’at (Friday) prayer in Zaria has regained his freedom after spending four days in police custody.

When contacted on Friday, Malam Muhammad Tukur Idris declined comment, saying that the leadership of the Jama’atu Izalatil Bid’a Wa’iqamatis Sunnah (JIBWIS) in Zaria has instructed him not to talk to the press.

However, he confirmed that he was released on Wednesday after been taken to a court close to the Kaduna office of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

After Idris’ arrest on Friday, May 22, Malam Sani Yakubu, the Chairman of the (JIBWIS) in Zaria confirmed the incident to Daily Trust.

One of the congregation members told our correspondent that they observed the Juma’at prayer, because it was the last in the holy month of Ramadan.

He added: “For the fact that we have not observed Juma’at prayers for nine weeks, we requested Malam Tukur to lead us; at least to observe one Juma’at prayer in the holy month of Ramadan. Sincerely, the idea of the Juma’at prayer was not his.

“It was introduced to him and he agreed. As you know, in the whole of Northern Nigeria, it is only in Kaduna state that Muslims went without Juma’at prayer for nine weeks and we are still counting; all in the name of fighting corona.

“We are peace-loving people and that is why we obey all the government’s directives, but humiliating our Imams would not augur well for the peace of the state.

“People are being killed almost on daily basis in Giwa local government, our neighbours. They have not arrested the killers, but they are arresting our Imams because they lead prayers.

“Some of us that have farms in Giwa and Birnin Gwari roads have abandoned them, because of insecurity.

“Addressing this insecurity should be their priority, because, unlike corona, it is killing people in hundreds.”

The Kaduna state government had imposed lockdown and banned congregational gathering in a bid to stop the spread of coronavirus in the state.

