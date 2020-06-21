I’m unbothered about kinsmen’s lack of support – Akeredolu

ADVERTISEMENT

Ahead of the October 10, 2020 governorship election in Ondo State, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has said that he is unshaken over the plan by his kinsmen to unseat him at the polls.

About 10 aspirants within the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who are from Owo, the hometown of Akeredolu have vowed to thwart his re-election bid stating that they are better equipped to lead the state.

According to Akeredolu who was received at the palace of Olowo of Owo by traditional rulers in Ose and Owo Local Government Areas of the state when he notified the monarchs on his re-election bid, the people of Owo will not take chances at the polls with unknown personalities.

The Olowo of Owo, Oba Ajibade Gbadegesin Ogunoye said the people of Owo and Ose have gained dividends of good governance under the Akeredolu’s administration and would continue to reap it for another four years. He appealed to the people to support Akeredolu for a second term in office.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear our valued reader, we would like to hear your view about a membership club that we plan to launch. Kindly help us fill this survey.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App