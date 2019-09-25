I’m the only recognized NBBF president – Kida

ADVERTISEMENT

The President of the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) Musa Kida has said he is the only recognized president of the federation.

He stated this shortly after his meeting with the sports minister, Dare Sunday on Monday in Abuja.

ADVERTISEMENT

It will be recalled that crisis in the federation began in 2017 when two factional leaders, Musa Kida and Tijani Umar, emerged as presidents from two separate elections.

ADVERTISEMENT NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Government recognises the Kida board which emerged in Abuja after the June 13-government organised elections.

“The Nigeria Basketball Federation has only one president and that is Musa Kida. You can go and confirm that on FIBA website.

“It is only the one who gets invited to the FIBA world congress that is the recognised leader of the board.

“As a matter of fact, the recognition of Nigeria as the Best Improved Women’s National Team by FIBA was handed to me as NBBF president.

“There could be problems of different opinions on how to do things and I acknowledge that there are challenges, but there is no leadership tussle,” he said.

Speaking with journalists, Dare said he was still being briefed on the purported leadership tussle in the federation.

“It’s just about 32 to 33 days that I assumed office and I am still being briefed by all my directors at the ministry. I am also meeting with the federations.

“I met with the NFF on Friday and we had a fruitful discussion and today I have met with the NBBF. We have some housekeeping matters to discuss.

“I am going to leave it at that. We are aware of what is happening but above all we have our eyes at the tip of the spear because what is important at this point is the success of our team.

“We will discuss every important issue and look for ways to resolve them,” he said.

Related

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App