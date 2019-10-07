I’m still in APC, Marafa tells Governor Mattawale

ADVERTISEMENT

The factional leader of All Progressives Congress, APC, in Zamfara State, Senator Kabiru Garba Marafa has met with Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State for the first time, saying he remained in APC.

Daily Trust online reports that it was Marafa’s suit on the governorship primaries of the APC that brought in Matawalle after the governorship election.

He said his visit to the Government House, Gusau, with top members of his APC faction was to throw their weights behind the state government in its effort to bring about the much needed peace in the state.

In a statement issued in Abuja, Marafa was quoted as saying: “This is not the time for politics. Allah has his own ways of bestowing leadership on people even without much ado. He has done so in Zamfara through the emergence of Mattawale. That’s a lesson from Allah and we must all accept it as such.

“Before now, people thought we were playing politics with our reservations on the past administration but today, to the glory of Allah, we are experiencing peace again in Zamfara.

“President Buhari, who is the leader of our party, APC had singled out Mattawale for commendation following the success recorded in the restoration of peace in our state. Other governors are being urged to emulate Zamfara in the area of peace. This is what we are clamouring for.

“I want to assure you that I and my teeming supporters will not falter in our support to ensure that the successes being recorded so far under your watch is consolidated and maintained,” he said.

Marafa, while reaffirming his membership of APC, said his faction of the party, led by Alhaji Sirajo Maikatako, was still intact.

“I want to use this opportunity to reaffirm to the people of Zamfara and other Nigerians that I remain an APC member. I want to inform Nigerians that APC in Zamfara remained divided.

“My faction is still intact and no going back,” he said.

Responding, Mattawale thanked Marafa and his supporters for their supports, prayers and pledged to continue to work for the interest of the people of the state.

He said, while he was abroad, there were moves by “enemies of the state to cause confusion in the state by instigating repentant bandits to unleash terror on the people of the state.”

The governor said his administration would strictly ensure the adherence to rule of law.

He reaffirmed that, “my government is a party-less one. We will work with people irrespective of party affiliations and differences.”

