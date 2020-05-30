I’m still focused on delivering mandate for change – Buhari

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari says his administration is still focused on delivering the mandate for change.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity Garba Shehu in a statement issued yesterday said President Buhari and his team were making the change that Nigerians had demanded.

The President told all Nigerians that the mandate for change remained relevant and would be steadily followed to improve livelihoods.

Buhari, who said because of the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown measures implemented to stem and halt its spread, much of what the administration strived for and delivered might seem at risk, assured Nigerians that this current situation too shall come to pass.

The statement read: “The campaign had been hard fought; yet the mandate the people of this country gave him was decisive. He won that election with a distance of nearly four million votes or 15 per cent of the total votes cast over his closest opponent.

“It was then – and is today – a mandate for change. For many years Nigerians have yearned for something different: less of the corruption and immoral greed of those who once governed; more decency in public life and fairness, and a chance to succeed. Nigerians yearned for improved security and end to terrorist bombings and for long-delayed infrastructure.

“And it is a demand. Elected officials are servants, not masters. They govern at your discretion. The authority is yours to grant – and it is yours to take away.”

