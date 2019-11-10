I’m ready to sacrifice my life in service of Edo people, says Obaseki

ADVERTISEMENT

Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki, says he is ready to sacrifice his life in the service of the state’s people and good governance.

The governor said this on Sunday at the thanksgiving service organised by Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) to mark his three years in office.

He said the mandate he is carrying on behalf of the people was divinely given to him by God for the service of the people and the state and not few individuals.

“I have no doubt that as long as His mercies endureth with us, we are committed to use every drop of our blood to work for the people of Edo State.

“People say is Edo worth dying for? I say yes, Edo is worth dying for. And if we have to die for the service of Edo state, so be it. But I am sure God will not let it happen that way.”

He however commended the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II for the fatherly role he played in helping his administration achieve many feats in the state.

Earlier, speaking on the topic: “His mercies endureth forever,” the state chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Dr. Oriname Oyonnude Kure noted that when the righteous rules, the people rejoice.

“You have done well in infrastructural development, job creation, education sector, youth empowerment among others. We urge you to continue to break new grounds,” he said.

