I’m ready to sacrifice my life for Edo people — Obaseki

The Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, has said that he is ready to sacrifice his life in the service of Edo people.

He said the mandate he is carrying on behalf of the people was given to him by God for the service of the people and state and not a few individuals.

The governor said this yesterday at the thanksgiving service organised by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), to mark his three years anniversary in office.

“I have no doubt that as long as His mercies endureth with us, we are committed to using every drop of our blood to work for the people of Edo State.

“People say is Edo worth dying for, I say yes, Edo is worth dying for. And if we have to die for the service of Edo State, so be it. But I am sure God will not let it happen that way.

“When I entered politics, they said I was not a politician, I do not understand politics and I came out and I said well, everything in life, my mother told me, is common sense. I am using common sense to approach politics. Initially, some of them did not agree with me but when they started seeing the positive results, they all turned around and aligned with me”, he said

He said his first challenge as a governor was to correct the image of Edo State in terms of human trafficking. ‘‘Our women had lost their pride and respect globally. Nobody wanted to talk about it. We didn’t live in denial but agreed to tackle the scourge and fought it headlong. Today, we have a good story to tell.

“Speaking the truth sometimes can be difficult in politics. We have stood by the truth and defied most theories of our politics. We have shown that you can speak the truth and still play politics,” he said.

