I’m ready to lay down my life for Nigeria – Peter Obi

ADVERTISEMENT

The Vice presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 presidential election, Mr. Peter Obi has said he was ready to pursue the party’s mandate to its logical conclusion.

Obi, who made the disclosure at the 8th stakeholders meeting of Anambra State chapter of PDP, titled “Repositioning for power and good governance” and held in Awka, said he was ready to lay down his life to ensure that Nigerians are delivered from hardship in the land.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am ready to lay down my life to ensure that Nigerians are rescued from the hardship inflicted on them by President Muhammadu Buhari- led Government in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I will fight for this mandate till the end. The person who is at helm of affair today ran for fourth time and nobody killed him. So, I am not afraid because when PDP was in power, it did not kill any body”, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Obi also said that PDP is a brand that every Nigerian wants to identify with because Nigerians have lost confidence in the ruling APC government.

He said the only hope for Nigeria today is PDP, urging them never to lost hope in the party.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App