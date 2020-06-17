I’m ready for any mode of primary, Akeredolu says after meeting Buhari

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has expressed readiness for any mode adopted for the primary election of the APC for the 2020 off-season governorship election in the state.

Gov. Akeredolu who spoke to State House reporters yesterday after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, said he informed the president that he was seeking a second term.

The governor, who expressed confidence about winning the party’s primary, presented his Expression of Interest form to the president.

He said, “I will be running for this office and I pray God Almighty that I will be successful and that I need his blessing and he (Buhari) wished me very well.”

Gov. Akeredolu said President Buhari had “pointedly” told him that “you have done very well in Ondo State” with the commissioning of Ondo-Linyi Industrial Hub and Flyover Interchange.

Asked whether he was comfortable with the direct primary policy of his party, Akeredolu said: “I am not aware of that policy, but if it is the policy of the party, fair enough, we are good to go in any form of primary. And that is why you see our people, they say it openly that direct or indirect, Aketi is a goal. We will win whichever one.”

Meanwhile, one of the APC governorship aspirants in Ondo, Prof. Dayo Faduyile, has said that with the feud between Akeredolu and his Deputy, Agboola Ajayi, he would clinch the party’s ticket.

