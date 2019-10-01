‘I’m passionate about Nigeria’s existence’

ADVERTISEMENT

A former Ondo State Commissioner for Environment, Sola Ebisebi, born on October 1, 1960, says he has every cause to be passionate about Nigeria’s existence.

He described Nigeria as a beautiful country, a rainbow of over 300 ethnic nationalities, rich in culture and endowed in resources.

“The acts of military power adventurers which rubbished federalism brought us to our knees and now, for all intents and purposes, a failed country. Before we are made, in our kneeling position, to finally fall prostrate, all Nigerians who mean well for us, now clamour that we restructure the polity and return to true federalism,” he said.

