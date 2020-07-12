  1. Home
I’m open to comeback, says Bolt

Jamaican sprint king Usain Bolt has hinted he could be tempted out of retirement if former coach Glen Mills asked him.

The world 100m and 200m record holder and eight-time Olympic champion told Variety magazine he had no plans to resurrect his sprinting career.

However, the 33-year-old told Variety magazine in a video interview he would at least consider a comeback if veteran coach Mills asked him.

“If my coach came back and told me, let’s do this, I will, because I believe so much in my coach,” Bolt said.

“So I know if he says we’re going to do this, I know it’s possible. Give Glen Mills a call, and I’ll be back.”

