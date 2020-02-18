I’m not planning 20-day foreign trip — Buhari

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday denied a report that he was planning to travel to the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia and Austria.

Buhari, in a statement by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, described the report as fake, urging Nigerians to be discriminatory about what they accepted as credible information and restrain themselves from sharing what they had not authenticated as genuine.

According to the statement, members of the president’s family, ministers, top government officials, the military and other key institutions are now objects of “orchestrated falsehood” coming from “enemies of national cohesion”.

“Purveyors of fake and concocted information are currently on overdrive, and Nigerians are urged to be careful what they consume as news, and also share with others, particularly from the social media.

“An unfounded information has been making the rounds that President Buhari is billed to travel to the United Kingdom for 20 days, and from there, proceed to Saudi Arabia, and then Austria. Fake. It’s nothing but falsehood from mischievous minds,” the statement read.

Buhari had, since he became president, travelled to the UK for medical attention and spent holidays there.

