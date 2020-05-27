I’m not leaving PDP—Ortom

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has denied rumours that he may soon be defecting from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Our correspondent reports that the rumours of the governor leaving PDP was triggered by the recent cessation of hostility between Governor Ortom and his estranged ‘godfather,’ the Minister for Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Senator George Akume.

It was alleged that the restored mutual understanding between the duo was meant to herald the movement of the governor and his supporters from PDP to the APC on which platform he rode to power in his first tenure.

But, Ortom through his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Terver Akase, has denied the rumours, describing it as an imagination of mischief makers.

“Governor Samuel Ortom is not leaving PDP,” he said.

Akase added, “that allegation is unfounded. Governor Samuel Ortom is not leaving PDP.

“He did not hold any meeting with anyone to discuss plans to join APC. No such meeting ever took place.

“The rumour is an imaginary concoction of mischief makers.

“Why will the Governor leave PDP where he is comfortably leading the party to achieve greater things and bring development to Benue State? We advise members of the public to ignore the trash of a rumour.”

