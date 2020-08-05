I’m not leaving PDP — Ortom

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State on Wednesday disclosed that he has no plan to defect from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to All Progressives Congress (APC) or any other political party.

Ortom said the clarification became necessary owing to a recent statement allegedly credited to the Benue State Chairman of APC, Comrade Abba Yaro in which he insinuated that the Governor will soon be returning to the party.

The Spokesman of the governor, Terver Akase, stated categorically that Governor Ortom is not contemplating leaving PDP for whatever reason.

“The Governor believes that the political, economic and security challenges currently facing the country cannot merely be solved by people decamping from one political party to another.

“He says what is most important at this point is for Nigerians of all walks of life to join hands and surmount the challenges confronting the nation.

“Governor Ortom is comfortably leading the PDP in Benue State to achieve development milestones for the people and he remains focused on the mandate of providing good governance to all parts of the state,”

