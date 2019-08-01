I’m not after my deputy’s life — Kogi governor

ADVERTISEMENT

Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello has denied the allegations that he is after the life of his deputy, Simon Achuba.

Bello, in a statement on ‪Thursday by his Chief Press Secretary, Onogwu Mohammed, described the allegation as bogus and an exhibition of a blind rage by “an angry suckling with a long-term pattern of abnormal behavior characterized by exaggerated feelings of self-importance.

According to the statement, “The Kogi State Government is appalled that a Deputy Governor, who should epitomize leadership and good example in all senses, could descend so low to employ smear campaign against the person of His Excellency, Governor Yahaya Bello and we state without equivocation that Mr Achuba has no shred of evidence for his reckless surmising which is nothing but a scripted venture in ruinous adventure. We do not train assassins, (and) as such, the state government or her personnel cannot be involved in sending assassins to murder any human soul let alone a Deputy Governor of our dear state.”

“Despite these unsubstantiated ramblings however, we deemed it fit to clear the air by letting the general public know that the Kogi State Government would not be dragged into any form of political gerrymandering concocted for the furtherance of any person’s political interest or notoriety.”

Bello challenged Achuba to bring evidence of his claims or desist from making further spurious allegations.

“We warn Mr Simon Achuba who is known to history as a man whose affinity for violence is unparalleled not to judge us by his own standards. The report of the Kogi State Government Commission of Enquiry on the Iyaño Ethnic crises in 2017 is still fresh in our memories.

“The Kogi State government led by Alhaji Yahaya Bello , therefore, rejects the futile attempt at seeking to link it to any assassination attempt on the Deputy Governor and we advice that people desist from seeking political capital from scenarios they imagine would advance their parochial cause, no matter how such causes may seem.”

“Nigerians and Kogites in particular are aware that it is not in the character of the administration to persecute perceived opponents let alone the second in command of New Direction team. We have remained a model for peaceful engagement and political dialogue. Any inclination at portraying us otherwise will not be acceptable,” the statement added.

