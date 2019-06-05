I’m not afraid of gang-up against me, says Amosun

ADVERTISEMENT

A former Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun has said he was not afraid of any gang-up against him by his political foes.

He spoke on Wednesday regarding his feud with some chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC), including the incumbent governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun and a former Governor, Chief Olusegun Osoba.

Amosun, who just returned to the country from lesser hajj in Saudi Arabi, spoke at his family house in Abeokuta during a prayer session organised by the Muslim community, led by the Chief Imam of Egbaland, Sheikh Liadi Orunsolu.

He boasted that he would triumph over his traducers and political opponents.

According to him, irrespective of the circumstances surrounding his exit from office, he was glad that “contractors are still carrying on with his projects, especially roads and flyovers.”

He said: “Please continue to pray for me. Somebody told me, ‘what did you do to them? They are many.’ I said how many are they? I said if they are 20 before, pray that I will handle 200 enemies.

“But the one you should pray, however the number should be, we will overcome them. Almighty Allah will overcome them. For me, I’m just doing my bit. I’m no God, I am human, I would have my faults but God knows and that is why I’m saying I’m at peace with my Creator.

“When I came in Tuesday night, I saw what is happening. Everywhere contractors were working, they are still working because we paid them and we asked them to continue with the work. It does not matter, it is about Ogun State and I’m happy.”

