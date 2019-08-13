I’m in touch with Oshiomhole over Edo crisis — Obaseki

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Godwin Obaseki said yesterday that he has met with his predecessor, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole over the crisis rocking the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Obaseki said there was no fundamental problem between him and Oshiomhole, saying there were efforts towards addressing what he described as “issues created by third parties.”

Obaseki’s said this in Benin in his address during a mass at the St. Paul Catholic Church, as part of activities marking the 80th birthday celebration of Chief John Odigie-Oyegun.

“I listened very attentively and I have taken every word in your homily remark to heart and very seriously,” Obaseki said.

“I want to assure you that we are in pursuit of peace and we will have peace in Edo State. We have met (with Oshiomhole) and fortunately, we do not have any fundamental issues. And because we do not have any fundamental issues, I believe that whatever third parties are trying to propagate, I am sure we can talk over it. I assure you that very soon things will return to normalcy in Edo State,” he said.

According to him, the Edo State Government in line with the spirit of the national anthem will not forget the labour of past heroes.

“Today we are here to celebrate our own Chief Oyegun. On behalf of the people and government of Edo State, I want to congratulate you on your 80th birthday,” he said.

The governor disclosed that his administration had named the soon-to-be-completed civil service training centre after Chief Oyegun for his contributions to the development of the state and the country at large.

Dignitaries that graced the church service included Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State and his wife, Betty; the Edo State Deputy Governor, Comrade Philip Shaibu; Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Frank Okiye, and minister designate Dr. Osagie Ehanire.

Others were the National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus; representative of the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II; and former Governor Lucky Igbinedion.

