‘I’m happy to be born in 1960’

A public servant based in Iwo, Osun State, Mr Musbawu Akanji, born on January 30, 1960, yesterday said he was happy to be born the year Nigeria attained independence.

Akanji, however, said a lot has to be done to bring Nigeria to its glorious days.

He said the nation’s founding fathers pursued politics to provide services to the people, but today’s politicians saw it as a means of getting rich quick and a-do-or-die affair.

He said while provisions of good road network, electricity, pipe-borne water and schools were paramount in the 60s, reverse was the case today as “economy still in shambles and corruption not well tackled.

The rate of unemployment is nothing to write home about.

