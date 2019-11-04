I’m getting threat letters from kidnappers, Kaduna lawmaker raises alarm

ADVERTISEMENT

The deputy majority leader of Kaduna ‎State House of Assembly, Shehu Yunusa Pambeguwa, has raised the alarm over inadequate security at the Assembly complex and their houses, saying he had received threat letters from Kidnappers.

The Lawmaker, who is also the Deputy Chairman, House Committee on Security and Intelligence, raised the alarm when the commissioner, Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, appeared before the lawmakers to defend his ministry’s budget estimate for 2020.

The member also said he personally received threat letters from kidnappers which made him to request for policemen to guide his house because his family were living there.

He described the security at the assembly as very porous, which made it easy for thugs to invade the premises easily.

“The State House of Assembly complex is so porous that there are no security here because thugs used to invade the house, our offices without anyone checkmating them. So, there are no adequate security in our complex and houses,” he said.

The lawmaker also said one of their members was kidnapped.

He urged the Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs to help improve security for members of the House.

In his reaction, the Commissioner, Samuel Aruwan, appealed to the members to bear with him because there were certain information he will not like to disclose in the presence of journalists at the House.

He pleaded with the House to arrange a private meeting to discuss the issues raised and what the government was doing to enhance security in the state.

