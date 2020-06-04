I’m eager to prove my worth, IFK Norrkoping of Sweden new signing Ishaq says

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Golden Eaglets midfielder and IFK Norrkoping of Sweden new signing, Ishaq Abdulrazaq has vowed to prove his worth in Swedish top flight.

The attacking midfielder, dubbed Golden Boy in his home of Kaduna who recently signed with the Swedish topflight after turning 18 years as required by FIFA, said he will not betray the trust of his managers.

“I’m happy that I finally signed my professional contract. I can’t wait to start playing in the Swedesh league. The club has taken good care of me. I want to thank the players, official, my family and coaches back home,” said the Unity Football Academy player.

“This is a very big opportunity for me. I’m fully aware of the responsibilities of playing in the topflight after been here for some time, and I’m ready to give my all. I’m sure the fans, managements and coaches will see something new from me by God grace. I will do my best, and leave the rest to God.”

On how he started playing ball, Golden Boy said, “I started playing ball from the street of Hayin Banki in Kaduna state. I always love playing football, and I grew up seeing my brothers playing. So it was not something new per se. But the passion I have for the game keep me going. And I think I am just starting.”

On if he is expecting Super Eagles call up any time soon he said “that will depend on how well I am playing. The issue of call up to the National Team always depend on how well you are playing in your club. My immediate desire is start playing the league, and as I said, I hope to do my best for the club. It is the desire of any player to represent his country, but I don’t want to rush.”

