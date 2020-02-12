I’m determined to end insecurity — Buhari

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari says his administration is fully determined to combat and defeat all acts of criminality, banditry and terrorism in Nigeria.

He said this in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, yesterday at a meeting with the Executive Committee members of the Nigerian Community in Ethiopia moderated by Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa.

Buhari was speaking further at the meeting where a minute silence was observed in honour of Nigerians killed by terrorists on Monday in Borno State.

He appealed to all Nigerians to support and cooperate with security agencies ready to defend and preserve the unity of the country.

Responding to a request by the leader of NICE, David Omozuafoh, on the issue of Diaspora voting, Buhari said: “I’ve said it severally that I’m not against it. However, you’ll need to convince National Assembly to amend the relevant laws to make Diaspora voting a reality.”

On economic matters and doing business in Ethiopia, he said he had been briefed on the challenges faced by some Nigerian companies with investments in the country, especially the Dangote Group and Lubcon.

“I’ve directed the relevant ministries to take up these issues with a view to resolving all complaints amicably with the Ethiopian authorities,” he said.

