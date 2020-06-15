I’m deeply hurt by Senator Osinowo’s death — Tinubu

ADVERTISEMENT

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu said he was deeply hurt by the “sudden, unexpected passing of Senator Bayo Osinowo” who until his his death on Monday represented Lagos East Senatorial District.

“He was more than a close friend and political associate,” said Tinubu in a statement he personally signed, adding, “over the years he became like a family member and brother in so many ways.”

Osinowo died on Monday at the First Cardiologist Hospital Lagos at the age of 64.

His remains were reportedly being conveyed to his hometown at Ijebu Ode as of the time of filing this report last night.

Tinubu, a former governor of the state said the deceased and him had come a long way dating back to their days in the pro-democracy struggles.

The statement added: “We both enlisted in the Social Democratic Party where he served so well as the Youth Chairman of that party during the Third Republic and later in the Alliance for Democracy in 1998 after the restoration of democracy.

“Bayo’s contributions to the return of democracy were significant and enduring.

“As a prominent political figure in Lagos, he served our state with dedication, passion and concern for the common man.

“In the Lagos State House of Assembly, where he was a four-time member from 2003 to 2019 representing Kosofe Constituency 1, he was more than a member of that House. He provided leadership. He was a stabilising figure. He worked hard and tirelessly to make Lagos a better place. He cared for all Lagosians.

“His election in 2019 to represent Lagos East in the Senate demonstrated not only his immense political skills but also the affection the people have for him and his popularity.

“Thus far in the National Assembly, he discharged himself creditably as Chairman Senate Committee on Industries.”

Tinubu added that like the committee he headed, the deceased “was extremely industrious.”

“Bayo was not born with riches. He rose from a modest background to the great heights that he attained.

“His death hurt all who know him. Bayo was more than an excellent politician.

“As great a politician he was, Bayo was an even better person. He was a man of a kind heart and ready smile.

“His loyalty and enthusiasm was legendary, just as his generosity.”

