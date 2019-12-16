I’m alive, bubbling — IBB

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Military President Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida says he is alive and bubbling, his spokesman, Prince Kassim Afegbua, has said.

Babangida, in a statement yesterday by his spokesman, Kassim Afegbua, debunked as fake news reports that the former military ruler was dead, saying “It has become consistent fake news for quite some time now wishing our own IBB, the one we easily refer to as “the last don” of Nigeria politics, dead.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He said: “The “fake news bill” would be a suitable response to this category of fake news carrier. IBB is very much alive and bubbling. He just started attending to friends and associates who came to see him today, Sunday, 15th December, 2019 right here at his Minna Hilltop mansion. He is full of life and in his characteristic bubbling mood.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT BRILLIANT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

“May Allah forgive those who wish IBB dead. God is the giver and taker of life, not humans. Death, as the irrevocable end of all creation, will surely come to everyone some day and at the appointed time and hour, but to deliberately spread fake news and wish someone dead, is to take humanity to another bizarre level. May Allah forgive them. IBB, by the special grace of Allah, the omniscient and omnipotent One, shall live to fulfil his journey and destiny in life, to the consternation of those who are always wishing him dead. This is about the third time this year.”

Related

Download Daily Trust News App