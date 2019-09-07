Ilorin agog as 6,000 athletes arrive for National Youth Games

ADVERTISEMENT

Over 6,000 athletes are set to compete for honours in the 5th National Youth Games which kicks off today in Ilorin, Kwara State.

According to Secretary of the Main Organising Committee, Emmanuel Okere, this year’s edition will be different from the previous editions in many ways.

“There is going to be a lot of differences from the past editions. This time around, there will be entertainment at the opening ceremony.

“The mission of the youth games is to combine education and culture with sports. We are inviting artistes that will entertain the athletes.”

He also stated that the age of athletes was moved from 15 to 17 in a bid to see higher level of competition where athletes will showcase their talents in different fields.

Okereke also revealed that Delta and Lagos states lead others in the number of athletes entered for the games.

“We have increased the number of sports from 25 to 34. So far we have over 6,000 athletes who have been registered for the Games. As usual, Delta and Lagos top the states with the number of athletes coming in.”

He also said that measures have been put in place to check age cheats by the states just as he said screening of athletes will be for just a day.

“The screening will be for just a day for every state. Arrival date is 7-8 September and general screening of athletes will be 9th of September for all states.

“For the states that will arrive late, we may allow or not allow them to participate depending on the circumstances. We have made it a rule that all states must take the two days for their arrival.

“In the past we saw some states arriving 1am, 2am especially from the far north,” he stated.

The Games is set to kick off on Saturday, 7th September and end on 17th of September.

